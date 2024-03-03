Bhubaneswar, March 3 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday hiked the monthly pension of construction workers in the state.

Under the revised scheme, workers aged above 60 will now receive a monthly pension of Rs 1,000, up from the previous Rs 500. Similarly, workers above 80 years will receive Rs 1,200 per month, compared to the previous Rs 700.

According to an official release, construction workers registered under the Odisha Building and Other Construction Workers' Welfare Board are eligible for the pension.

The enhanced pension will be retroactively effective from February 2024, and the additional cost will be covered by the board's own funds.

The decision to increase the pension was based on suggestions provided by construction workers and their representatives to 5T chairman VK Pandian during his visits to various districts in the state.

