Sambalpur (Odisha) [India], October 3 (ANI): IIM Sambalpur commemorated ten years of academic excellence, institutional growth and innovation.

According to an official statement, the occasion marked the inauguration of three new campus facilities, followed by the celebration of its 11th Foundation Day in the presence of Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan. These glorious ten years underscore IIM Sambalpur's journey from a budding institute to a nationally distinguished management school.

The event marked the inauguration of the new BS Program Hostel facility, followed by the unveiling of the new Rangabati Open Theatre and Cafe Hub Complex. On the scenic campus, these facilities showcase various aspects of school life, including student accommodation, cultural spaces, and socially inclusive engagement areas, demonstrating the school's commitment to a well-rounded experience for students.

As it embarks on its second decade, the institute remains resolutely focused on strengthening its academic programs with highly diverse degree offerings and ultimately fulfilling its vision of becoming a Triple Crown-accredited, globally ranked management institution.

In a welcome speech, Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director of IIM Sambalpur, highlighted 10 significant achievements on the occasion of IIM Sambalpur's 10th anniversary.

He said, "In the past 10 years, IIM Sambalpur has created its own niche among 21 IIMs in the nation with a world-class campus built in record 2 years, saving 35 crores from the approved budget. In the NIRF 2025 rankings, IIM Sambalpur climbed 16 spots from its previous ranking of 50 to rank 34th among management institutions, which is one of the highest upward jumps in the rankings for the year."

IIM Sambalpur has become the first institution globally to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled classrooms and teaching modules, facilitating a shift in faculty roles from lecturers to facilitators of active learning in the classroom.

IIM Sambalpur has been doing excellent in terms of achieving and maintaining a healthy gender diversity in its MBA batches since 2019, with 76% of female students in the current second-year batch.

The institute is in the advanced stage of achieving global accreditations, including the "Triple Crown" International accreditation, as well as AACSB, BGA/AMBA, and EFMD/EQUIS. Under the Master Weavers Training Program, IIM Sambalpur has mentored 80 master weavers. Today, these weavers are empowered and are showcasing their products globally through digital platforms.

Gracing the occasion as the Chief Guest, Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education, Government of India, awarded select students with 1 Lakh Rupees each.

In his address, he said, "My congratulations to Mahadeo Jaiswal, a dynamic leader of IIM Sambalpur, for his instrumental role throughout these 10 years in making IIM Sambalpur a world-class institution. I congratulate students for their achievements and for developing such multidisciplinary personalities. Good institutions are not monotonous; they create case studies, such as IIM Sambalpur.

Furthermore, Pradhan praised IIM Sambalpur for undertaking such a unique initiative to empower the master weavers of this region. He also presented certificates to the master weavers in recognition of their participation. Additionally, he urged IIM Sambalpur to develop a case study on Sambalpur, highlighting its rich cultural heritage.

Rabi Narayan Naik, Minister, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water, Govt. of Odisha; Siddheshwar Baliram Bondar, IAS, District Magistrate & Collector Sambalpur; Himanshu Kumar Lal, I.G. of Police, Sambalpur; Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo, Superintendent of police, Sambalpur; and Rehan Khatri, Municipal Commissioner Sambalpur, were also present on the occasion.

The event also featured the felicitation and presentation of awards to top achievers from the MBA 2024-26 batch. The vote of thanks was given by Amrut Phalguni Mohanty, CAO, IIM Sambalpur. (ANI)

