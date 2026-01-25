Koraput (Odisha) [India], January 25 (ANI): The Collector and District Magistrate of Koraput District on Sunday revoked the order to impose a one-day ban on the sale of non-vegetarian food items on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day celebrations.

In a letter issued today, the Collector and DM clarified that the restriction was not a standard law but was based on a suggestion from the "District Level Republic Day Preparatory Committee." After consideration, the January 23 letter is revoked. It instructed all Tahsildars, Block Development Officers and Executive Officers across the Koraput district about the same.

"In continuation of this Collectorate Letter No. 93, dated-23.01.2026 regarding prohibition on sale of Meat, Chicken, Fish, Egg and other non- vegetarian food items on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day Celebration, 2026 in Koraput District, and whereas the said instruction was issued purely on the suggestion of the District Level Republic Day Preparatory Committee. Now, after due consideration, the aforesaid Letter No. 93 dated 23.01.2026 is hereby revoked with immediate effect.", the letter read.

Since the prohibition is no longer in effect, meat and non-vegetarian items can be sold as usual on Republic Day 2026 in Koraput.

Earlier, the Collector and DM issued a letter on Friday to enforce a ban on the sale of meat, chicken, fish, eggs and other non-vegetarian items in Koraput on January 26.

According to the communication, officials were asked to issue formal notifications within their respective jurisdictions to ensure strict compliance with the order.

Meanwhile, Ayodhya Food Commissioner Manik Chandra Singh announced on January 10 a strict ban on non-vegetarian food in hotels and restaurants within Ayodhya Dham.

The ban includes online deliveries, and authorities will penalise platforms violating the rule.

Speaking to ANI, Food Commissioner Ayodhya Manik Chandra Singh said, "Non-vegetarian food has been banned from being served in hotels and restaurants in Ayodhya Dham."

Singh also announced that action would be taken against hotels and delivery platforms flouting the rules. (ANI)

