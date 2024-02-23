Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 23 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall for two days over the coastal districts of Odisha.

"On the 23rd and 24th of February, there will be the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning along with light to moderate rainfall activity over the coastal adjoining districts of Odisha. Looking into this condition, particularly hot weather conditions continuing since last three days we have issued some precautions for the people over the coastal Odisha, particularly during the daytime," Umashankar Das, a scientist at Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar said while speaking to ANI.

According to IMD, Bhubaneswar recorded the highest temperature in the state at 37 degrees on February 20.

"If you look at the coastal parts of Odisha there are several parts where temperatures have increased by two to three degrees above normal. The day before yesterday Bhubaneswar reported 37 degrees Celsius and it became the highest temperature in the state. Yesterday it was recorded at 36.4," Das said.

"There is a continuation of dry wind during the daytime because of that there is a sort of rise in temperature," he said.

"Since we are expecting rainfall activity likely to continue from today onwards over several parts of Odisha so there will be a respite from this hot weather condition from the day after tomorrow and in particular there will be a sudden fall in the temperature apart from that we are expecting the night temperature is likely to be maintained," the scientist added. (ANI)

