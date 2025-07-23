Kendrapara (Odisha), Jul 23 (PTI) A 40-year-old man was found with his throat slit in Odisha's Kendrapara district, police said.

The man was rescued by locals and taken to a nearby hospital in a critical condition and later shifted to Cuttack's SCB Medical College and Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

The man, identified as Satyajit Sarangi from Kujang area in neighbouring Jagatsinghpur district, was found in a pool of blood near Hajary Chhak on the Paradeep-Chandikhol Highway in Kendrapara Sadar police station area on Tuesday night, a police officer said.

Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the reason behind the incident and were waiting for his recovery to record his statement.

