Bhubaneswar, Jul 20 (PTI) Odisha Higher Education Minister Rohit Pujari said on Wednesday that strict action would be taken against "those responsible" for the suicide of a female college student due to alleged ragging earlier this month in the state capital.

The first-year student of the BJB Autonomous College was found hanging in her hostel room on July 2.

The police found a purported suicide note in the room, in which the student had said she was mentally harassed by three seniors of the college.

However, the Bhubaneswar police had said it did not find any link of ragging with the death.

But the girl's parents and several organisations of students alleged police inaction in identifying the abettors who prompted her to end her life.

"Police are conducting an inquiry and appropriate action will be taken after a report," Pujari told reporters here.

The minister rejected allegations that he was remaining silent on the issue, underlining that he was down with Covid.

"We have functional anti-ragging cells and all steps will be taken to ensure that there is no ragging anywhere," he said.

Pujari stressed on the need to take measures to make sure better coordination among teachers and students.

The National Students' Union of India staged a protest in front of Pujari's residence, seeking a proper probe into the death.

The students' wing of the Congress carried banners demanding justice and shouted slogans against the minister.

Meanwhile, another student of the college filed a complaint at the Badagada police station, alleging that he faced ragging by several seniors.

The family members of the student accused police and college authorities of not taking any action on the issue.

The parents also alleged that their son was assaulted by the suspects for filing the complaint.

