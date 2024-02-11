Bhubaneswar, Feb 11 (PTI) Eminent litterateur Satakadi Hota passed away here on Sunday due to old age-related ailments, family members said.

Hota, 95, was also a former president of the Odisha Sahitya Akademi.

Also Read | Bihar Floor Test: 'Everybody is Intact in NDA', Says HAM Leader Jitan Ram Manjhi Ahead of Trust Vote Tomorrow.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled his demise and announced that his cremation will take place with state honours.

“Hota had earned high reputation as an established litterateur in Odisha. An accomplished story-writer, poet and translator, he has left behind an indelible mark on Odia literature. Besides, he was an able administrator and an editor of repute,” Patnaik said in a message.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Stabs Cousin to Death After Dispute Over Rs 10,000 in Chand Bagh, Arrested.

Hota was a retired IRTS officer and former divisional railway manager (DRM) of Khurda Road. He was also the editor of Odia newspaper ‘The Samaya'.

He was awarded the prestigious Sahitya Bharati Samman and Sarala Purashkar for his contribution to Odia literature.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)