Bhubaneswar, Nov 10 (PTI) Odisha Police has arrested the fourth accused in connection with the Rs 1,000-crore STA Crypto ponzi scam, an official statement said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Sushil Kumar Tudu, was the Jharkhand head of STA India, a ponzi firm based in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district, officials said.

Tudu was arrested from Nirsa in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on November 8 and brought to Odisha on transit remand, police added.

Earlier, three accused including India head Gurtej Siddhu were arrested.

During investigation, police found that Tudu had amassed property worth more than Rs 4 crore using funds from the ponzi scam.

Police have also froze his bank accounts, which had over Rs 15 lakh.

