Cuttack (Odisha) [India], January 16 (ANI): ACP Cuttack, Ashok Kumar Giri, on Thursday, informed that a man named Tushar Mahanti, who allegedly looted Rs 5000 from a shopkeeper on gunpoint in the Puri Ghat area, has been arrested.

The police recovered Rs 3000 in cash and two mobile phones from the accused. He will be produced in court tomorrow.

Also Read | Who Is Nisha Verma? All About Indian-American Doctor Who Went Viral After Being Asked ‘Can Men Get Pregnant?’ by US Senator Josh Hawley.

The ACM, speaking to ANI, informed that the accused, disguised as a customer, suddenly showed a pistol to the shopkeeper and fled with the money.

"We received a report at the station that a youth had come to the shop to buy goods, but suddenly showed a pistol to the shopkeeper and fled with Rs 5 thousand. After that, we went to the scene and conducted an investigation," the ACP stated.

Also Read | Kerala Student Slapped With INR 1.11 Lakh Fine as Bengaluru RTO Cracks Down on Modified 'Flame-Spitting' Honda City (Watch Videos).

The police launched a search operation after collecting and reviewing the CCTV footage and managed to apprehend him.

"After collecting CCTV footage and examining it, it was confirmed that the accused was Tushar Mahanti. Subsequently, the police team launched a search operation and succeeded in apprehending him," he informed.

When asked whether the incident indicated the presence of a gangster network in Cuttack, ACP Giri clarified that it would be premature to label the accused as a gangster. He said the investigation is ongoing and further details will emerge after a thorough probe.

Police also revealed that the accused has been involved in two to four prior cases, all currently under investigation. More information will be shared once the investigation progresses. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)