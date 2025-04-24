Cuttack (Odisha) [India], April 24 (ANI): The Odisha police raid in the Choudhwar Kapileshwar area of Cuttack uncovered an illegal liquor manufacturing operation. During the operation, the authorities seized approximately 560 litres of spirit and around 950 litres of counterfeit foreign liquor.

According to Karuna Shankar Tiwari, Superintendent of the Excise Department, Cuttack, the police conducted the raid in response to the state government's decision on the issue.

The police officials also recovered materials used in the production process, such as bottle caps, empty bottles, counterfeit excise department holograms and stickers, as well as a sealing machine.

Furthermore, Tiwari said that one accused has been arrested in the matter and it was revealed that counterfeit liquor was being distributed and sold illegally in surrounding areas, particularly in Jajpur district.

"So far, one individual has been arrested in connection with the case. Based on the initial interrogation, it was revealed that the counterfeit liquor was being distributed and sold illegally in the surrounding areas, particularly in the Jajpur district. The operation was carried out covertly, with production occurring at night and transportation in the early morning to avoid detection", he said.

The illegal activity had reportedly been ongoing for approximately one and a half months. Since the counterfeit liquor was not being sold within the Cuttack district, the police became aware of the operation only recently. However, immediate action was taken upon discovery, leading to the successful shutdown of the illegal facility, the Superintendent of the Excise Department, Cuttack said.

The offenders were primarily duplicating popular liquor brands, such as Imperial Blue, and several others, due to their high market demand. Counterfeit stickers and packaging materials were used to pass off the duplicate products as genuine. (ANI)

