Cuttack (Odisha) [India], October 4 (ANI): A heavy police force was deployed on Saturday after a clash erupted during Durga Puja immersion in Cuttack

Additional Police Commissioner Narsingh Bholo said, "... We are providing complete police protection. Police have also been deployed on the rooftops of buildings on both sides of the route. We are fully confident and hopeful that it will reach the Debigada without any problems."

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Bhubaneswar, Jagmohan Meena, confirmed that the arrangements have been made for the Durga Puja immersion in the city.

He stated, "Today, the Durga Puja procession is taking place in Bhubaneswar, and immersion sites have been set up at five locations. The police have made elaborate arrangements. Wherever the procession is taking place, police are present, and senior police officers are also present... Everything is proceeding peacefully..."

Five immersion pits have been set up in Bhubaneshwar with the deployment of various departments, including the fire department, BMC staff, and police department. There is an interdepartmental coordination for peaceful and smooth processions.

To reduce water pollution, the administration has set up "artificial immersion pits" instead of immersing the idols of Maa Durga in the rivers. These pits are located along the banks of rivers.

According to the DCP, the five pits have been set up at Palasuni, Hanspal, Basuaghai Tankapani Road near the Kuakhai River, Lingipur near the Daya River, and near NIT at Chandaka. The total force deployment for the arrangements is 55 platoons. (ANI)

