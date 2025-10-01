A huge gate set up for the Dussehra 2025 celebrations at College Square in Odisha's Cuttack collapsed on Wednesday afternoon, October 1. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, according to the news agency PTI. A video of the Odisha gate collapse has surfaced on social media. According to the local media, the gate could not withstand the heavy rain and strong wind and collapsed. The structure, built with bamboo, had reportedly started tilting earlier in the morning before giving way later in the day. Roof Collapses at Cuttack Railway Station; No Casualties, Train Services Hit (Watch Video).

Dussehra Gate Collapses in Odisha

VIDEO | Cuttack, Odisha: Dussehra gate collapses at College Square; no casualties reported. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/YxJtQ8MW4P — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 1, 2025

