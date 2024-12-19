Mayurbhanj (Odisha) [India], December 19 (ANI): A police officer was allegedly assaulted and stones were pelted at his vehicle while he went to conduct a raid to seize illegally stored sand in Kaptpada, Odisha on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, Prakash Rath, Inspector in charge, of Udala police station, Mayurbhanj said that a person had amassed 20 tractors of illegal sand at his registered flat.

Also Read | Airtel Becomes First Private Telecom Operator To Launch Mobile Services in 7 Boarder Villages Including Kupwara, Baramulla and Others.

Prakash Rath said, "With the help of Tehsildar, we had conducted raid, today also Tehsildar and I went to conduct a raid. We got information that one person namely Ghera has amassed 20 tractors of illegal sand at his registered flat. When I went to nab him, his wife and 5-6 women abused me and damaged my car. They pelted stones at me. Action will be taken against them."

He further said that the persons who were searching for RTI would be taken to task since they were the conspirators behind the action. (ANI)

Also Read | PMAY 2.0: Who Is Eligible? How To Apply for New House Online Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban 2.0?.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)