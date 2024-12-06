Kendrapara, Dec 6 (PTI) An investigation was ordered on Friday after the video of a seven-year-old boy getting thrashed by teachers after being tied to the school's main gate went viral on social media, an Odisha government official said.

The incident happened at a private English medium school in the Marshaghai police station area in Kendrapara district on November 25 but came to light after photos and videos of the incident went viral, triggering outrage among the people.

Also Read | Cyclone Fengal Update: MHA Approves Release of INR 944.80 Crore As Aid for People Affected by Cyclonic Storm in Tamil Nadu.

The boy was punished for allegedly creating disturbances in the classroom.

Block Education Officer (BEO) Prafulla Kumar Swain said the principal of the school was issued a show cause notice.

Also Read | Bihar: Young Man Dies After Falling Into Well While Talking on Phone in Munger; Tragic Loss Just Days After Marriage.

"It's an unfortunate incident. An inquiry has been started. The principal of the school has been issued a show cause notice. Action will be taken after the inquiry process is complete in a day or two," he said.

The state government banned corporal punishment in schools in September 2004.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)