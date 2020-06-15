Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Odisha Received 23 Pc Surplus Rainfall Against Normal 79.2 Pc This Year: IMD Bhubaneshwar

Agency News ANI| Jun 15, 2020 06:28 PM IST
Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 15 (ANI): Odisha received 23 per cent surplus rainfall against normal 79.2 per cent between June 1 to June 15 this year, said HR Biswas, IMD Bhubaneshwar director on Monday.

"Odisha received 97.4 mm rainfall i.e. 23 per cent access rain against normal 79.2 per cent from June 1 to June 15. As many as 15 districts have received access rain, while 10 districts are at normal and rest of the parts are having deficit rainfall in Odisha," Biswas told ANI.

"Light to moderate rainfall has been reported across Odisha and Bargah district recorded highest 125 mm in last 24 hours," he added.

Biswas said, monsoon is strong in Odisha, therefore coastal and interior Odisha is likely to experience heavy rainfall for the next three days and light to moderate rain will continue in the state.

"Several districts of Odisha will receive light to moderate rainfall for the next three days. On 19th, there is a possibility of a small pressure area being formed in the Bay of North Bengal due to this, North Odisha will receive heavy rainfall on June 18 and 19," he said.

He also added that no warning has been issued for fishermen to venture into the deep sea. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

