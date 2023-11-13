Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 13 (ANI): Following the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a warning of a possible depression over the West Central Bay of Bengal around November 16, the Special Relief Commissioner of Odisha (SRC) has written a letter to seven District Collectors warning fishermen in those districts not to venture out in the sea from November 15 onwards.

"As per IMD weather bulletin on November 13 at 1330 hours, the upper air cyclonic circulation over South Andaman Sea extending upto Middle Tropospheric levels tilting southwestwards with height," the letter read.

The letter mentioned that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the South East Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours, and it is likely to move west-northwestward and intensify into a depression over the West Central Bay of Bengal around November 16.

"Under the influence of anticipated low pressure area and its further intensification squally weather with gusty surface wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph very likely over West Central Bay of Bengal on November 16-17," the letter mentioned.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the mentioned region from November 15 onwards and they must return to the shore before November 15 morning, it said.

The Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Department will ensure communication of warning or alert messages to fishermen, it added. (ANI)

