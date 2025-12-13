Puri (Odisha) [India], December 13 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi underlined the state government's push to promote sustainable tourism on Friday with the inauguration of the Odisha Watermanship and Lifeguard Institute at Ramachandi beach in Puri and the launch of Eco Retreat Parks across key locations in the state.

"The tourism sector of the Odisha government inaugurated Eco Retreat Parks on the coastline of the Bay of Bengal and in the Konark area. These will run for three months. We have started such retreats today at different places in Odisha, somewhere on the banks of the river, somewhere at the foot of the hill," Majhi said, highlighting the state's effort to combine tourism development with environmental sensitivity.

The Eco Retreat initiative aims to attract domestic and international tourists by offering curated nature-based experiences while generating local employment and supporting coastal safety through trained lifeguards. The newly inaugurated Watermanship and Lifeguard Institute at Ramachandi beach is expected to strengthen safety infrastructure along Odisha's popular beaches.

The tourism push comes as Odisha simultaneously positions itself as a key player in India's clean energy transition. Earlier this month, speaking after inaugurating the Global Energy Leaders' Summit-2025 in Puri, Majhi said the state was preparing a roadmap to achieve net zero emissions in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call. He said Odisha is working on renewable and green energy initiatives, including setting up the country's first coal gasification plant.

Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Prahlad Joshi said Odisha is rapidly emerging as a major renewable energy hub. He highlighted the implementation of the PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme, under which rooftop solar connectivity has been provided to millions of households nationwide. For Odisha, Joshi announced a Utility Led Aggregation (ULA) model for 1.5 lakh rooftop solar systems, expected to benefit 7-8 lakh people.

Rajasthan Energy Minister Heeralal Nagar, who attended the summit, said the two-day event provided a strong platform to discuss future energy needs and added that Rajasthan and Odisha would sign a memorandum of understanding to strengthen cooperation in the sector.

According to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, India has added a record 31.25 GW of non-fossil capacity in the current financial year, including 24.28 GW of solar power, reflecting the country's accelerating clean energy momentum. (ANI)

