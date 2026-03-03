Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 3 (ANI): District Collector Anu Kumari expressed confidence in the preparations, highlighting the various steps taken to manage the massive gathering expected at the annual Attukal Pongala 2026 celebration.

"I am very confident because we have had several rounds of meetings, discussions, and arrangements in place. Initially, there were preparatory arrangements such as maintenance of roads, cleaning of sewage lines, and ensuring water availability at all places," she said.

Also Read | Lucknow: Missing Man Found Dead Inside Deep Freezer at Veg Biryani Shop, Cause of Death Unclear.

She added that as the festival drew near, the focus shifted to crowd management and public communication, stating, "Then, as we near the festival, the preparations shifted to crowd management and proper dissemination of information... The police have made proper barricading arrangements... At the railway station, very detailed arrangements have been made. We are hopeful and confident that we'll pull off a very smooth and peaceful Pongala."

The Attukal Pongala is a 10-day festival celebrated at the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple, with the ninth day witnessing a massive gathering of women devotees.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, March 03, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Millions of women prepare divine offerings made of rice, jaggery, and banana in earthen pots and offer them to the Goddess Attukal Devi.

Attukal Bhagavathy Temple, which is known as "women's Sabarimala", is famous for its Pongala festival. Women in huge numbers throng to the temple during the festival.

Earlier in February, Temple Joint Coordinator Vinod stated that elaborate arrangements have been put in place to manage the massive influx of devotees from across India and abroad. He stated that more than 40 lakh devotees are expected to participate in the Pongala ritual this year.

As part of the ritual dedicated to Goddess Bhagavathy, women devotees will prepare the sacred offering in earthen pots in makeshift brick hearths set up across the temple premises and surrounding areas.

The festival holds a special place in world records, having been listed in the Guinness Book of World Records in 2009 for the largest gathering of women, with 2.5 million participants. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)