Cuttack (Odisha) [India], February 19 (ANI): On allegations of possession of assets disproportionate to known sources of income, simultaneous house searches were launched on properties of an Assistant Engineer in Sunabeda Municipality at six places on Friday, Odisha Vigilance Directorate informed.

Rs 14.5 lakh cash was recovered during ongoing searches on properties of Assistant Engineer, Manoj Kumar Patra.

Further, a 3 BHK flat in Bhubaneswar, a double-storey building in Berhampur, five plots including a plot in Bhubaneswar and two plots each in Berhampur and Koraput were seized. One 4-wheeler, 2 two-wheelers, insurance deposits worth over Rs 40 lakhs and Rs 14.5 lakh were found.

"Rs 14.5 lakh cash recovered during on ongoing searches on properties of Manoj Kumar Patra, Asst Engineer, NAC, Sunabeda: Other Assets unearthed so far: One 3 BHK flat at Pokhariput, BBSR worth about Rs 80 Lakh; two storeyed building at BPR worth around Rs 50.57 lakh....," tweeted Odisha Vigilance Directorate.

The tweet further read, "3) 5 plots (1 at BBSR & 2 each in BPR & KPT) 4) Fixed deposits, Bank, Insurance & Postal deposits over Rs 40 lakh 5)1 Hyundai Venue Car worth Rs 12.88 Lakh 6) 2 two-wheelers (Honda Unicorn Rs.1,10,000 & TVS Jupiter Rs.59,500/-). Searches continuing."

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

