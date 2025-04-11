Bhubaneswar, Apr 11 (PTI) The State Election Commission has initiated the process for election to 1,134 vacant posts in three-tier Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) in Odisha.

As per an official statement issued by the SEC, by-elections will be held for five zilla parishad (ZP) members, 41 panchayat samiti members, 45 sarpanches and 272 ward members, while fresh polls will be conducted in 771 wards in different panchayats.

In the last three-tier panchayat elections held in 2022, there were no nominations filed in these 771 wards meant for reserved category. Therefore, after de-reservation of these wards by the concerned district collectors, the process for the fresh elections is being initiated, it said.

The SEC said splitting of electoral rolls of the concerned ward from the latest electoral rolls prepared by the Election Commission of India (ECI) will be conducted from April 17 and 22.

On April 24, ward-wise preliminary electoral rolls will be published at gram panchayat headquarters.

Thereafter, filing of objections and claims will be made by April 30 and the disposal of the same will take place between May 2 and May 5, the statement said.

The final publication of electoral rolls will be made on May 6.

