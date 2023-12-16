Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 16 (ANI): The Odisha Special Task Force (STF) arrested a Kashmiri fraudster who was also wanted by Kashmir Police in connection with cheating and forgery and has a non-bailable warrant pending against him.

The accused has been identified as Sayed Ishaan Bukhari, also known as Ishaan Bukhari and Dr Ishaan Bukhari.

As per an STF release, the accused was found to be impersonating a Neuro Specialist Doctor, an Army Doctor, an officer in PMO, a close associate of some high-ranking NIA officials etc.

The 37-year-old accused hails from Kupwada district in Jammu and Kashmir and is suspected to have anti-national links, the release said.

As per the release, it was also found that the accused has married at least 6-7 girls from various parts of India including Kashmir, UP, Maharashtra and Odisha. He was also active on various websites/ Apps and was in romantic relationships with many girls impersonating a doctor with international degrees.

"On getting reliable information, on December 15, a team of STF with the help of local police officials and in the presence of witnesses, conducted a raid at Neulpur, Dharmshala, Jajpur and arrested one Sayed Ishaan Bukhari @ Ishaan Bukhari @ Dr Ishaan Bukhari, 37 Years S/o. Sayed SaifeUddin Bukhari @ Peer Mohammad Muqbool At-85, Peer Mohalla, Handwara, Kupwara, Jammu & Kashmir-193221 At/Pr. Neulapur PS. Dharmasala Dist. Jajpur, Odisha for impersonation/cheating/ forgery and links with anti-national elements," the release stated.

A case has also been registered by STF under Sections 419/420/465/467/468/471/120(B) IPC r/w. Sec. 66 C/66 D of IT Act, 2000.

During the raid, many incriminating materials including more than 100 documents were seized, the release stated.

JN Pankaj Inspector General, STF Odisha said that it was also found that he was in touch with suspicious persons in Kerala and some Pakistani nationals.

Numerous forged documents like medical degree certificates issued by Cornel University of USA, Canadian Health Services Institute, Christian Medical College Vellore etc. were seized. Some blank signed documents/ affidavits/ Bonds, numerous Identity cards, ATM cards, blank Cheques, Aadhar cards, visiting cards etc. were also seized, he added.

Further investigation is underway, the release added. (ANI)

