India News | Odisha: Suresh Chandra Mahapatra Appointed Chief Advisor to Chief Minister's Office

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Former chief secretary and chairperson of the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission, Suresh Chandra Mahapatra IAS (Retd), was on Friday appointed as chief advisor to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Agency News ANI| Nov 17, 2023 09:24 PM IST
India News | Odisha: Suresh Chandra Mahapatra Appointed Chief Advisor to Chief Minister's Office
Suresh Chandra Mahapatra (Photo: orierc.org)

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 17 (ANI): Former chief secretary and chairperson of the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission, Suresh Chandra Mahapatra IAS (Retd), has been appointed as the new chief advisor to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

He is allowed to relinquish the post of Chairperson, Odisha Electricity, Regulatory Commission, starting Friday.

Meanwhile, R. Balakrishnan, IAS (Retd), at present Chief Advisor, Special Initiatives, will continue as such, and he is relieved of his additional charge of Chief Advisor, Chief Minister's Office.

Asit Tripathy, IAS (Retd), Chairman, Western Odisha Development Council, is, upon his request, allowed to relinquish all his additional charges as Principal Advisor. (ANI)

Currency Price Change

