India News | Odisha: Suresh Chandra Mahapatra Appointed Chief Advisor to Chief Minister's Office

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 17 (ANI): Former chief secretary and chairperson of the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission, Suresh Chandra Mahapatra IAS (Retd), has been appointed as the new chief advisor to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

He is allowed to relinquish the post of Chairperson, Odisha Electricity, Regulatory Commission, starting Friday.

Also Read | Cyrus Poonawalla Suffers Cardiac Arrest in Pune; Stable After Angioplasty.

Meanwhile, R. Balakrishnan, IAS (Retd), at present Chief Advisor, Special Initiatives, will continue as such, and he is relieved of his additional charge of Chief Advisor, Chief Minister's Office.

Asit Tripathy, IAS (Retd), Chairman, Western Odisha Development Council, is, upon his request, allowed to relinquish all his additional charges as Principal Advisor. (ANI)

Also Read | CM Ibrahim Suspended From JDS: HD Deve Gowda Suspends Ex-Karnataka Unit Chief for Anti-Party Activities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)