Berhampur, Apr 29 (PTI) The biennial Thakurani Yatra in Odisha's Berhampur concluded on Tuesday with the idol of Goddess Budhi Thakurani being taken back to the temple dedicated to her in the morning.

The festival had begun on April 3.

Thousands of people joined the return journey of the deity, which started on Monday midnight from Desibehera Street, where a pandal was set up, signifying the goddess's paternal home.

The rituals continued till 9.30 am.

Around 11 platoons of police, led by 50 officers, were deployed for crowd management and security, officials said.

SP Saravana Vivek M said no untoward incident was reported.

