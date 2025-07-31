Bhubaneswar, Jul 31 (PTI) In a gesture of gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, the Odisha government on Thursday said it will plant 75 lakh saplings across the state on September 17, under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.

"In recognition to PM's commitment to Odisha's development and his goodwill towards the people, 75 lakh trees will be planted across the state in a single day on September 17 under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign. This will be people's gift to the PM," Chief Minister Mohan Majhi said in a statement on Thursday.

Launched by Modi in 2023, the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign aims to promote environmental awareness through mass tree plantation.

Its second edition runs from June 5 to September 30, with Odisha setting a target of 7.5 crore saplings this year.

Majhi noted that Odisha had exceeded its target last year, planting 6.72 crore saplings and securing the fourth position nationally in the campaign.

He emphasised the importance of making the initiative a people's movement, stating that alongside the Forest and Agriculture and Farmers' Empowerment Departments, other government departments, PSUs, NGOs, youth and voluntary organisations must be actively involved.

Institutions such as panchayats, schools, colleges, and self-help groups will also play key roles in this year's campaign.

The Information and Public Relations Department has been directed to launch a publicity campaign.

The chief minister said planting is not end of the programme as people and the government need to take responsibility to make the plants survive.

He said plants like Neem, Karanj, Tentuli, Phasi, Arjun, Harida, Bahada, Pansa, Tal, Pijuli, Krishnachuda, Peepal, Barbacha, Ashok, Jamu, Kadamba, Amla, Deodaru, Sunari, Karanj, Chakunda etc. can be selected for group-forest, rural forest, roadside sapling plantation and individual tree plantation.

