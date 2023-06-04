Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday announced ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of the deceased in the Odisha train accident.

CM Jagan Reddy also announced Rs 5 lakh for those who are seriously injured and Rs 1 lakh for those who sustained minor injuries in the incident.

"At a review meeting held here on Sunday on relief and rescue operations, the Chief Minister directed the officials to pay ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of the deceased, Rs 5 lakh each to those seriously injured and Rs. 1 lakh each to those who sustained minor injuries, in addition to the financial help extended by the Centre," an official statement said.

Earlier on Friday a train accident occured that involved two passenger trains- Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and a goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore district.

The disastrous train accident in Odisha has claimed 275 lives so far while over 1,000 people sustained injuries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased in the train derailment in Odisha's Balasore

According to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office, the ex-gratia amount will be allotted from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of the dead.

The PMO also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 each for the injured in the horrific accident.

A compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the victims of Odisha's train tragedy has also been announced by the Railways Ministry. (ANI)

