Sambalpur (Odisha) [India], May 25 (ANI): Union Education Minister and Sambalpur MP, Dharmendra Pradhan, on Sunday inaugurated a 1.1 km long Railway Over Bridge (ROB) at Durgapalli in Odisha's Sambalpur.

The project, valued at Rs 60 crore, aims to alleviate traffic congestion and enhance connectivity for residents and pilgrims in the region.

Also Read | Unnao Road Accident: 4 Killed as Speeding Car Rams Into Container Truck on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh.

Odisha's Minister of Rural Development and Drinking Water, Rabi Narayan Naik, and Sambalpur MLA Jaynarayana Mishra were also present at the inauguration ceremony.

The Durgapalli ROB addresses longstanding traffic issues caused by frequent closures at the railway level crossing, a key entry point to Sambalpur from National Highway 53.

Also Read | Delhi Rains: Waterlogging in City; AAP Asks Where is PWD Minister, BJP Replies Its MLAs Were on Ground.

Lauding the development in a post on X, Pradhan said, "The railway overbridge at Durgapali in Sambalpur has been inaugurated. This is a commendable step towards making Sambalpur city more beautiful and modern. The bridge is expected to ease traffic congestion in the local area and ensure safer transportation for the public. Gratitude is extended to Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi and Union Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw for today's initiative."

"In the coming days, Sambalpur city will be developed into a prosperous city under the double-engine government. Roads, drinking water, health and sanitation will be improved. Communication and related infrastructure will be strengthened. Our government is committed to making Sambalpur city a large metropolitan city," added the post further.

Meanwhile, speaking to ANI, he said, "Today, a new chapter is being added for the convenience of the citizens... I congratulate the people of Sambalpur on the occasion of the inauguration of this road..." He added that the railway over bridge in Durgapali has been constructed with a budget of Rs 60 crore.

On Saturday, Pradhan disbursed financial aid to empower Kendu (Tendu) leaf workers during a programme held at Sambalpur University.

Speaking to reporters, Sambhalpur MP stated that BJP's double-engine government is committed to working for people who are associated with forest produces.

"In Odisha, mainly in western Odisha, around 10 lakh Tendu leaf pluckers live. Along with this, more workers are involved in 'Beedi' production. They are associated with forest produce. The state government has always taken responsibility for them. They played a significant role in forming the BJP government, so, we are also responsible for them. Our double-engine government is committed to working for people who are associated with forest produces," Pradhan said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)