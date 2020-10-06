Dhar, October 6: In a tragic incident, at least six people lost their lives in a road accident in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district on Tuesday. Three were minors among the deceased. Twenty people also reported to be injured in the accident which took place at Indore-Ahmedabad Highway.

According to reports, the tragedy occurred after a tanker hit a stationary pick-up vehicle at the highway. The injured were evacuated to a nearby hospital. Senior officials have rushed to the spot. More details are still awaited.

According to Dhar additional collector, Shailendra Solanki out of the injured people, nine are in serious condition. One of the tyres of their pick-up van got punctured, and the driver was replacing it when the speeding tanker hit the vehicle from behind, Solanki said. The deceased were agricultural labourers.

