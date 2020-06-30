Bhubaneswar, Jun 30 (PTI) Odisha's coronavirus death toll on Tuesday rose to 25 with two more persons succumbing to the disease, while the number of positive cases crossed the 7,000-mark with 206 fresh infections, a health department official said.

The state also recorded an all-time high recovery of 243 patients, taking the number of persons so far cured from the disease to 5,189, he said.

Two women, aged 48 and 39 years, succumbed to the disease at a COVID hospital in Ganjam district.

"Regret to report the death of two positive patients of Ganjam district while under treatment in hospital. The 39-year-old woman was also suffering from chronic kidney disease," the official said.

Of the 25 deaths so far in Odisha, Ganjam, the worst- hit district, accounts for 14, followed by five in Khurda, four in Cuttack, and one each in Bargarh and Puri, he said.

Seven other coronavirus patients had died earlier, but their deaths were attributed to "non-COVID reasons", the official said, adding the state's first coronavirus linked fatality was reported from Bhubaneswar on April 6.

Meanwhile, 206 more people, including 29 BSF jawans from Malkangiri district and a man from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), tested positive for COVID-19, raising the state's infection tally to 7,065.

Both the BSF jawans and a NDRF man were placed under institutional quarantine.

While the NDRF employee had returned from West Bengal, where he had gone for restoration work in the wake of cyclone Amphan, the BSF jawans had returned to their camps in Malkangiri district from different states like Bihar, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

With this, the number of disaster response personnel testing positive for the virus increased to 293, while 53 BSF jawans have so far been infected with the virus, the official said.

Of the 206 cases, 192 were detected in quarantine centres where people returning from other states are housed for observation, while 14 others were found during contact-tracing exercises.

The fresh cases were reported from 22 districts. Malkangiri recorded the highest of 36, he said. Other districts that reported a high number of new cases are Jajpur (28), Koraput (18), Cuttack (17), Jagatsinghpur (17), Bolangir (16) and Deogarh (15).

Meanwhile, the health and family welfare department in a statement said, "Marching ahead in its war against COVID-19, Odisha achieves an all time high recovery of 243 patients in a day."

The total recovery now stands at 5,189, which is 73.44 per cent. While Odisha's recovery rate is 73.4 per cent, the mortality rate is 0.35 per cent. Both are lowest in the country, an official statement released by the information and public relations department said.

The total number of active cases now stands at 1,844, the official said, adding the state has so far tested 2,65,431 samples, including 5,003 in the last 24 hours.

A report from Sambalpur said the Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla was shut down by the authorities after a woman teacher tested positive and her husband died of the disease.

The varsity authorities have shut down the campus for two days for sanitisation.

Vice Chancellor of the varsity, Atal Chaudhuri said, the husband of the teacher of the Department of Civil Engineering of the institution tested positive on Monday morning here and later, he died in Angul late on Monday night.

"Later, we also came to know that the woman teacher had also tested COVID-positive. She had come to the campus on Saturday for duty. Hence, as a precautionary measure, we have closed the varsity to sanitise the campus," he said.

