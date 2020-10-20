Lucknow, Oct 19 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the One District One Product program will not only give the state a new dimension in India and abroad but will also help in creating more jobs.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of 'ODOP Virtual Exhibition 2020', the chief minister said, “Uttar Pradesh is a land with a lot of potentials. With the help of FICCI and all stakeholders, we will be able to take the traditional products of UP to the international market.

“We will focus to ensure that through the virtual exhibition, not only the products get an easy market globally but the producer also gets the right price for it.”

The Virtual ODOP exhibition has been launched to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on businesses, he said, adding that support from Indian embassies is being sought to promote this program.

The chief minister also said the Centre too has launched the ODOP program in many states to promote unique products of each state.

“Over 600 ODOP sellers are showcasing their products in the virtual exhibition along with the participation of over 1,000 buyers from 35 countries. The initiatives launched with the support of FICCI and other stakeholders in 2018 are all progressing in the state,” the UP CM said.

He further said during the pandemic and in the unlock phase, the state government has initiated a lot of programs to support MSMEs.

“Uttar Pradesh has 75 districts and each district has its unique product which can be showcased to the world. By promoting the ODOP program, local artisans and small entrepreneurs will get better opportunities,” he added.

MSME Cabinet Minister Sidharth Nath Singh said this is the first time in India that this virtual ODOP exhibition has been organised where buyers from 35 countries have joined, making it a global exhibition.

FICCI president, Dr Sangita Reddy, said UP has a diversified base of industries and the products of each district are famous.

"The 'One District One Product' (ODOP) scheme of UP aims to make these products global brands, raise their production significantly and handhold the artisans involved in it," Reddy said. Director General of Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH), Rakesh Kumar, said that the ODOP scheme is an ambitious project which would give a new direction to the state's products.

