New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Out of the 715 high court judges appointed since 2018, 22 belong to the Scheduled Caste (SC) category, 16 to the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category, 89 to the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category and 37 to the minorities, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal also said that appointments of judges to the Supreme Court and the 25 high courts are made under provisions of the Constitution, which do not provide for reservation for any caste or class of persons.

The government is committed to enhancing social diversity, Meghwal said. Since 2018, recommendees (candidates) for the post of high court judges are required to provide details of their social background in the prescribed format.

"Based on the information provided by the recommendees, out of 715 high court judges appointed since 2018, 22 belong to the SC category, 16 to the ST category, 89 to the OBC category, and 37 to minorities," he told the House.

The government has been requesting the chief justices of high courts that, while sending proposals for the appointment of judges, due consideration be given to suitable candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, Minorities and women, to ensure social diversity in the appointments.PTI NAB NAB

