Srinagar, Jul 17 (PTI) Officials must take proactive steps to facilitate the return of Kashmiri Pandits, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Saturday.

He asked the officials to roll out an extensive exercise to reach out to the community members through proper means of communication.

Chairing a meeting to review the functioning of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRR&R) Department at Raj Bhavan here, Sinha said there are many migrant families living in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and other parts of the country and abroad who are willing to return home or register themselves.

“First of all, we must ensure that the entire population of Kashmiri migrants is registered with the J-K government. Many people yearn for their old lives and would like to return to their homeland.

"Some families are well settled elsewhere but may want to come here to pay obeisance to their motherland and get registered as Kashmiri migrants. Work on this with utmost sensitivity and sincerity,” he said.

Sinha said it is the administration's responsibility to make sure this dream of thousands of people turns into reality.

The Lt Governor also told the officers to ensure that the benefits of Kashmiri migrants must reach all the communities which are falling under the said category.

Taking stock of the future deliverables of the department, Sinha directed the officials to take effective measures for completion of works within committed timelines.

“Delays in delivering public services and execution of development works won't be accepted. Action will be taken against the officials responsible for the holding up of the works,” he said.

The Lt Governor fixed the deadlines for the completion of transit accommodations for Kashmiri migrant employees across the valley.

While directing for preponing the targeted timeframe for completion of the ongoing construction works, he set November this year as new timeline for the completion of transit accommodation in Ganderbal.

Sinha also passed directions for the completion of construction work at Shopian by March 2022 and at Baramulla and Bandipora by November 2022.

“Timelines need to be adhered to for the completion of construction work of transit accommodations. Any official found responsible for delays shall be taken to task,” he said.

The Lt Governor also said the tenders for the upcoming works must be prepared in consultation with stakeholders for smooth and early execution of works.

“We need to double our efforts to ensure that the benefits under various components are being extended to all eligible beneficiaries, especially those who are being left out from the ambit of the welfare measures. At the same time, it must be ensured that no in-eligible person shall be entitled to any of the benefits which is the rightful claim of someone else,” the Lt Governor said.

He also passed clear cut directions for identifying unauthorised allocation of accommodations and taking strict measures to vacate the same.

While taking detailed assessment of the works done under Civic Action Programme, the Lt Governor directed for proper fund utilisation for quality output and instructed the chief engineer concerned to submit a comprehensive report chart on the work executed so far.

Sinha also enquired about the present status of the 6,000 transit flats for migrant employees in Kashmir.

