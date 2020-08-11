Tinsukia (Assam) [India], August 11(ANI): Over a month after a fire broke out at a gas well of Oil India Limited (OIL) at Baghjan in Tinsukia, the company on Tuesday said that oil and gas production still continues to be affected.

The well at Baghjan had caught fire on June 9 that led to the death of two persons. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team was sent to the spot after the incident.

Last month, an explosion had also occurred near well number 5 of Oil India Limited in Baghjan that injured three foreign experts present at the site, an official had said.

"The Oil and Gas Production still continues to be affected due to forceful closure of a few oil and gas wells connected to Baghjan Assam," the company said in a statement.

"Following the snapping of one of the Bull Lines of the Athey wagon on Monday, the Bull Lines were removed and sent to OIL's engineering workshop for repairing. The lines were repaired overnight and transferred to the well site this morning," it added.

Pointing out that the Blue Lines are being planned today, it added, "Load testing of the Bull Lines is planned today after rig up with the Athey wagon. Servicing and pressure testing of the BOP stack is also planned for today. All safety precautions are being maintained and are in place. All efforts are being made to control the situation at the well at the earliest."

"The total number of families surveyed for assessment of damage for compensation till August 10, 2020 in Doomdooma and Tinsukia Circle is 2,756," the statement added.

Explaining the losses, the company said, "The OIL's cumulative loss of crude oil and natural gas has been 25624 MT and 61.62 MMSCM respectively."

"The Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) study on various parameters is being carried out by various agencies, apart from OIL's in-house monitoring of air quality, noise level and gas presence. Bioremediation activities at affected areas are also in progress," it said. (ANI)

