Chandigarh, Mar 30 (PTI) Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said the Haryana government has prepared a project to set up oil mills in Kurukshetra, Rewari and Narnaul for the benefit of thousands of farmers producing mustard in the state.

The chief minister said this project will be implemented soon and added it will be ensured that the crop of these farmers is purchased on MSP.

Saini said Haryana is the first state in the country where all crops of the farmers are being purchased on MSP.

He was speaking at a function organized by the Gram Panchayat at Samani village in Kurukshetra where people had gathered to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme.

