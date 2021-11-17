Jammu, Nov 17 (PTI) BSF troops recovered and defused an old mortar shell in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

The old and rusted shell was found in a farmer's field in Chachwal village, the officials said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Restrictions End in Madhya Pradesh, Business, Cinemas To Function at 100% Capacity.

The bomb disposal squad later destroyed the mortar shell and averted a possible tragedy, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)