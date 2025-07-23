Om Birla, Mallikarjun Kharge, and others pay tribute to Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his birth anniversary in the Parliament premises (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, July 23: On the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha Harivansh, and Congress MP Pramod Tiwari paid their respects today at the Parliament premises. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tribute to both Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak and freedom fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad on their respective birth anniversaries.

In a social media platform X, Kharge quoted Azad on religious tolerance: "I believe in a religion that teaches equality and brotherhood." He honoured Azad as an immortal martyr who sacrificed his life for India's freedom. PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Freedom Fighters Chandra Shekhar Azad, Lokmanya Tilak on Birth Anniversary, Hails Their Valour.

संसद के संविधान सदन में आज महान स्वतंत्रता सेनानी लोकमान्य बाल गंगाधर तिलक जी की जयंती पर भावभीनी पुष्पांजलि अर्पित की। स्वराज को जन्मसिद्ध अधिकार घोषित कर स्वतंत्रता संग्राम को जनआंदोलन में परिवर्तित करने वाले युगपुरुष, तेजस्वी राष्ट्रनायक लोकमान्य तिलक जी को शत्-शत् नमन। उनका… pic.twitter.com/uRSzvNuWMN — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) July 23, 2025

"On the birth anniversary of the great revolutionary, the immortal martyr Chandra Shekhar Azad, a brave son of Mother India who sacrificed his life for the freedom of the motherland, we pay our respectful homage to him," the Congress chief's post added.

Payin homage to Tilak, Kharge's post, recalled his words and wrote, "If your thoughts are just, your goals are honest, and your efforts are constitutional, then I have full faith that your success is certain." He praised Tilak's pivotal role in shaping India's freedom movement, founding the Indian Home Rule League, and his work as a social reformer. ‘Immortal Son of Nation’: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on His Birth Anniversary.

"On the birth anniversary of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, who played a pivotal role in laying the foundation of India's freedom movement, shaped nationalism in its truest Indian essence, dedicated his life to the Congress, founded the Indian Home Rule League, and was a great social reformer, we offer our humble tributes to him," his post added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to freedom fighters Chandra Shekhar Azad and Lokmanya Tilak on their birth anniversary, lauding their unparalleled valour and significant contributions to India's independence movement. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Tributes to Chandra Shekhar Azad on his birth anniversary. He epitomised unparalleled valour and grit. His role in India's quest for freedom is deeply valued and motivates our youth to stand up for what is just, with courage and conviction."

Paying tribute to Lokmanya Tilak on his birth anniversary, Modi commended his unwavering conviction and belief in the power of knowledge and service to others. "Remembering Lokmanya Tilak on his birth anniversary. He was a pioneering leader who played a vital role in kindling the spirit of India's freedom movement with unwavering conviction. He was also an outstanding thinker who believed in the power of knowledge and serving others," the Prime Minister post on X read.

Born in 1856, Bal Gangadhar Tilak was a scholar, philosopher, and nationalist who fearlessly opposed British rule through his writings and activism. He launched the influential weeklies 'Kesari' and 'Mahratta', and played a key role in the Indian Home Rule Movement, including signing the Lucknow Pact in 1916 with Mohammed Ali Jinnah, which promoted Hindu-Muslim unity.

Chandra Shekhar Azad, born in 1906 in Madhya Pradesh, was a revolutionary leader known for reorganising the Hindustan Republican Association and leading daring actions against British authorities. He was killed in a police encounter in 1931 but remains an enduring symbol of youthful courage with his famous slogan, "We will face the bullets of enemies. We were free and we will remain free." The tributes reflected the nation's continued reverence for these icons who laid the foundation for India's independence.

