Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 13 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the National Conference of the Committee on Empowerment of Women of Parliament and State/UT Legislatures on September 14, 2025, at Tirupati's Pancharatna Auditorium.

The two-day event, themed "Empowering Women to Face Challenges of Emerging Technologies", will bring together over 100 delegates from across the country to discuss strategies for equipping women to thrive in a rapidly evolving technological landscape, according to the press release.

Also Read | Chandra Nagamallaiah Murder Case: Trump Administration Plans To Deport Alleged Murderer Yordanis Cobos-Martinez After Indian-Origin Motel Manager Beheaded in Dallas.

The conference agenda will focus on India's digital transformation and the implications of emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Blockchain, Robotics, Quantum Computing, Biotechnology, and Cybersecurity, for women. Discussions will emphasise bridging the gender digital divide, enhancing women's representation in STEMM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and Medicine), ensuring digital safety, and strengthening women's roles in entrepreneurship and innovation.

The event will also delve into "Women-Led Development for Viksit Bharat" and feature two sub-themes: 'Gender Responsive Budgeting' and 'Empowering Women to Face Challenges of Emerging Technologies'. These discussions align with India's vision of achieving a Developed Bharat by 2047.

Also Read | Did BJP Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia Attend Live News Debate Without Wearing Pants? Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Viral Video.

As per the official statement, the inaugural session will see addresses by Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh, Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Empowerment of Women D. Purandeswari, Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker C. Ayyannapatrudu, and Legislative Council Chairman Koyye Moshenu Raju. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will also inaugurate an exhibition on women's empowerment and release a commemorative souvenir during the event.

The valedictory session on September 15, 2025, will feature speeches by Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, Speaker Om Birla, Deputy Chairman Harivansh, and Chairperson D. Purandeswari. The Deputy Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly will deliver the Vote of Thanks.

This conference marks a significant step in fostering a national dialogue on empowering women to lead in the age of technological advancements, with a focus on innovation, inclusion, and skill development to build a progressive and equitable India. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)