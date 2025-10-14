Panchkula (Haryana) [India], October 14 (ANI): IPS officer Om Prakash Singh took charge as the Haryana Director General of Police as he reached the police headquarters in Panchkula on Tuesday.

OP Singh has been given additional charge as the Haryana DGP after Shatrujeet Kapur was placed on leave earlier on Tuesday, amidst the ongoing probe in IPS officer Y Puran Kumar's death case, who died under suspicious circumstances on October 7 at his Chandigarh residence.

Meanwhile, after arriving at the Police Headquarters, Singh paid a courtesy visit to senior police officers. On this occasion, he discussed the departmental functioning, law and order situation, and measures to further improve the quality of policing in the state.

Singh is currently serving as the Managing Director of Haryana Police Housing Corporation (HPHC). Under his leadership, the corporation has made significant progress in recent years in constructing police residential and administrative buildings across the state. He has implemented several innovative schemes to enhance the welfare of the police force, improving operational efficiency and modernising infrastructure.

In addition, Singh also holds the charge of Director of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Madhuban, and the head of the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB). Under his direction, concrete steps have been taken to bring about coordinated improvements in critical areas such as forensic science, narcotics control, and police housing construction.

A 1992-batch experienced IPS officer, Singh, has demonstrated outstanding leadership in police administration, crime control, cybercrime investigation, and institutional strengthening throughout his career. His multi-faceted services and strategic vision have earned Haryana Police several national-level accolades.

Deceased officer Puran Kumar allegedly shot himself at his residence in Chandigarh on October 7, and in the "final note" he left behind, he accused eight senior cops, including Haryana Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur, of "blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities." (ANI)

