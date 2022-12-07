Srinagar, Dec 7 (PTI) National Conference Vice-President and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday appointed Mudassar Shahmiri as his political advisor.

"JKNC Vice-President Omar Abdullah appointed Mudassar Shahmiri as his political advisor. The vice-president thanked the outgoing political advisor Tanvir Sadiq for his services and wished him luck for his new assigned roles," the National Conference said in a tweet.

Sadiq was appointed the party's chief spokesperson earlier this year.

