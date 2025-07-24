Srinagar, Jul 23 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Wednesday directed all administrative secretaries to conduct mandatory monthly review meetings to assess the implementation of the Public Services Guarantee Act.

He also underscored the need for strict enforcement of timelines for service delivery and imposition of penalties on officials for delays.

Abdullah chaired a high-level review meeting attended by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo and all administrative secretaries.

The chief minister expressed concern over the "inconsistent monitoring" of PSGA at the departmental level. He emphasised the importance of structured and regular oversight.

"The monthly review at the level of administrative secretaries is to be done. Departments must ensure the Act is implemented robustly. Delays without justified cause must invite penalties, as prescribed under the law," he said.

While acknowledging challenges related to budgetary constraints and portal issues, the chief minister made it clear that these would be reviewed separately and decisions taken accordingly.

"Where applications are to be rejected, they must be rejected with clear reasons so that citizens retain their right to appeal," he said.

Abdullah particularly flagged the "misuse" of discretionary powers by officials, stressing that the PSGA framework is designed to eliminate arbitrary decision-making.

"The spirit of this Act lies in delivering services on time, without exceptions. Where timelines are violated, penalties must be imposed without leniency. Don't be soft," he added.

