Jammu, Apr 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday hit out at People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti for her remarks on former RAW chief A S Dulat's latest book about National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah.

"If Mehbooba Mufti believes everything Dulat writes is true, then should we also consider what he wrote about Mufti's father in his first book as true?" he asked.

Mehbooba Mufti's father late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed was the PDP chief and J-K chief minister.

Mufti said she was not surprised by the revelations made by former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief Dulat in his latest book about Farooq Abdullah privately supporting the abrogation of Article 370.

"If Mehbooba Mufti ji thinks that everything written by Dulat is true, then should we think of what he wrote in his first book about Mufti's father as true too?" Abdullah told reporters here.

"If we consider that is true, how can Mehbooba ji make people understand? She should please answer that." he said.

He further criticised Dulat, alleging that it is his habit to exaggerate facts to boost book sales. "With friends like this, who needs enemies?" he added.

Earlier, the PDP chief had said in Srinagar, "Dulat's revelations are nothing new for me. This father-son duo (Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah) went to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 3, 2019. Farooq Sahib did not even go to Parliament on August 5, 2019. So, nothing is surprising for me."

Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, was abrogated by the Centre on August 5, 2019.

Mufti also claimed that in 2014, Omar Abdullah met Union Home Amit Shah, the then senior BJP office-bearer, for government formation in Jammu and Kashmir.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)