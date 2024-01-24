Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 24 (ANI): Telanagana Police's SHE Teams organised comprehensive awareness programmes on the National Girl Child Day at various schools in the city.

"On the occasion of National Girl Child Day, SHE Teams, under the guidance of the Joint Commissioner of Police Crimes and SIT and Deputy Commissioner of Police Women Safety Wing, initiated a collaborative effort by the Assistant Commissioner of Police and Inspector of Police SHE Teams, along with three SHE Teams Hyderabad, organised a comprehensive awareness programme at various schools on January 23, 2024," Hyderabad police said in a statement on Tuesday.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: 80-Year-Old Man Slits Brother’s Throat With Razor in Pydhonie Over Property Dispute, Arrested.

SHE Teams, a division of the Telangana Police was established on October 24 in the year 2014. The teams' goal is to improve the safety and security of women and prevent child marriages in the state. These teams are engaged in round-the clock surveillance of the city by mapping out "hotspots" and "hot timings" where offenders pounce on unsuspecting victims.

They work in small groups to arrest stalkers, harassers, and eve teasers, primarily in busy public areas of Hyderabad.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Narendra Modi Likely To Kick-Start First Electoral Rally From Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on January 25.

Assistant Commissioner of Police and Inspector of Police from the SHE teams played an essential role in delivering impactful messages on the importance of gender equality, girl child education, and the need for a safe and supportive environment for every girl to be successful.

Students of different schools actively participated in the awareness program and showcased their enthusiasm and commitment.

SHE Teams distributed informative pamphlets and conducted interactive sessions to encourage open conversations about the challenges faced by girl children and the solutions that can be implemented together. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)