Shimla, Jul 16 (PTI) The total number of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh rose to 1,378 on Thursday as 36 more people, including an Army and three CAPF jawans, tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said 18 fresh cases were reported from Solan, five each from Una and Kangra, four from Mandi, two from Hamirpur and one each from Sirmaur and Shimla.

In Kangra, an Army personnel and three Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) jawans are among the five fresh COVID-19 cases, Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati said.

A 39-year-old Army jawan of Paniyal village in Dehra tehsil tested positive, he said, adding that he returned from Nagaland on July 8 and is being shifted to a military hospital in Yol cantonment in Dharamshala.

Besides three CAPF personnel, including a 51-year-old Chennai returnee of Vaidi village, a 35-year-old Arunachal Pradesh returnee of Bassa Gudyala village and a 20-year-old Leh returnee of Tiara village, tested positive for COVID-19, he added.

Similarly, a 45-year-old man of Raja Ka Bagh village who is a primary contact of a COVID-19 patient tested positive, the DC said.

They are being shifted to Baijnath dedicated COVID care centre, he added.

In Mandi, two women aged 75 and 44 years of Digoh village in Sarkaghat tehsil, who had returned from Chandigarh, tested positive, a district official said.

Besides two women including a 37-year-old Kashmir returnee of Dyargi in Balh and an 18-year-old Delhi returnee of Takoli, tested positive, a district official said.

The deadly virus has claimed 10 lives in Himachal Pradesh, while 971 people have recovered and 13 have migrated out of the state, officials said.

Five more patients -- two in Kullu and one each in Kangra, Hamirpur and Lahaul-Spiti -- have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, Dhiman said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 382, he said.

Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 178, followed by 41 in Kangra, 37 in Una, 29 in Kinnaur, 22 in Bilaspur, 19 in Shimla, 16 in Chamba, 13 in Hamirpur, 12 in Mandi, eight in Sirmaur and seven in Kullu, Dhiman said.

