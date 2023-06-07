Thane, Jun 7 (PTI) The main accused involved in the last month's attempted robbery at a jewellery shop in Mira Road area of the district has been arrested from Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

Two men tried to rob the jewellery shop by brandishing a revolver on the afternoon of May 27 but fled with only a mobile phone after the owner put up resistance, said senior inspector Aviraj Kurhade.

Crime branch officials zeroed in on Ashutosh Kumar alias Shivm Santoshkumar Gupta (30) and Akash Gupta (25) from CCTV footage and other leads, he said.

While Akash was arrested on June 1 and the revolver was seized from his possession, Ashutosh had fled to his village in Siwan district of Bihar, the official said.

Ashutosh was to get married on June 11, but when he got wind of police being on his trail, he fled and was finally arrested from Deoria in Uttar Pradesh two days ago, said inspector Kurhade.

During questioning, he told police that he thought of robbing a jewellery shop to fund his marriage.

Further probe was on, the official said.

