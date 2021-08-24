Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 24 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday arrested a man at Budhana town in the district and seized opium worth Rs 3 lakh from him.

An FIR was registered against Mehmood under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 in this regard, SHO Rajive Kumar said.

The accused was later arrested, he said.

Mehmood told the police that he brought the drug from Jharkhand.

