Shahjahanpur (UP), May 28 (PTI) A scrap dealer was booked and a pharmacist suspended following a chlorine gas leak that triggered a stampede at the Government Medical College here earlier this week, officials said on Wednesday.

A district administration probe team recorded statements of staff members during a visit to the college earlier in the day, District Magistrate Dharmendra Pratap Singh told PTI.

The inquiry committee constituted by principal Rajesh Kumar found the scrap dealer responsible for the incident and lodged a complaint against him at the city police station, Singh said, adding that he has ordered the suspension of the pharmacist in the matter.

A strong smell of gas was reported from the trauma centre around 4.30 pm on Sunday, triggering panic among staff and students, the college principal said in his complaint.

According to the FIR, preliminary investigation by the college revealed that a chlorine cylinder was leaking. The pharmacist reportedly asked scrap dealer Mohammad Shabab to tighten the nozzle of the cylinder. However, due to alleged negligence, Shabab mishandled the nozzle, causing more gas to release and prompting chaos, the superintendent of police said, quoting the complaint.

An FIR was been registered under Section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery endangering human life) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and police are investigating the matter, he added.

