Poonch, July 8: One civilian was killed and another was injured in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Balakote sector in Poonch district on Wednesday.

Earlier, Pakistan violated the ceasefire in Balakote and Mendhar Sectors of Poonch district along the Line of Control at 2 am on Wednesday. The firing stopped at around 2:45 am. Indian Army retaliated befittingly.

