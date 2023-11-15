Uttar Pradesh Train Fire: One Coach of New Delhi-Darbhanga Express Catches Fire Near Etawah, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video)

Himanshu Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of North Central Railways, said the station master of Sarai Bhopat junction near Etawah noticed smoke coming out from the New Delhi-Darbhanga Special Express' coach number S1.

Nov 15, 2023
Uttar Pradesh Train Fire: One Coach of New Delhi-Darbhanga Express Catches Fire Near Etawah, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video)
Visuals from the spot (Image source: Passenger)

New Delhi, November 15: A fire broke out in one coach of the New Delhi-Darbhanga Special Express near Etawah in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday evening, officials said. No casualties have been reported so far, they said.

Himanshu Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of North Central Railways, said the station master of Sarai Bhopat junction near Etawah noticed smoke coming out from the New Delhi-Darbhanga Special Express' coach number S1. Uttar Pradesh Train Fire Video: Blaze Erupts in Delhi-Darbhanga Clone Special in Etawah, No Casualties Reported.

New Delhi-Darbhanga Express Catches Fire

Uttar Pradesh Train Fire: One Coach of New Delhi-Darbhanga Express Catches Fire Near Etawah, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video)

Himanshu Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of North Central Railways, said the station master of Sarai Bhopat junction near Etawah noticed smoke coming out from the New Delhi-Darbhanga Special Express' coach number S1.

Agency News PTI| Nov 15, 2023 07:58 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Train Fire: One Coach of New Delhi-Darbhanga Express Catches Fire Near Etawah, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video)
Visuals from the spot (Image source: Passenger)

New Delhi, November 15: A fire broke out in one coach of the New Delhi-Darbhanga Special Express near Etawah in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday evening, officials said. No casualties have been reported so far, they said.

Himanshu Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of North Central Railways, said the station master of Sarai Bhopat junction near Etawah noticed smoke coming out from the New Delhi-Darbhanga Special Express' coach number S1. Uttar Pradesh Train Fire Video: Blaze Erupts in Delhi-Darbhanga Clone Special in Etawah, No Casualties Reported.

New Delhi-Darbhanga Express Catches Fire

"The train was immediately stopped and all the passengers were evacuated. Everyone is safe and there is no report of any casualty as of now," he said. According to the sources, the affected coach has been detached from the train and fire tenders have been pressed into service.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

