Pune, Dec 6 (PTI) One person was killed and three others were seriously injured in a blast, apparently of some explosive material, during land-levelling work in Sangli district of Maharashtra on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred in Tasgaon tehsil's Bastawade village around 4 pm, they said.

Also Read | Doordarshan Does Not Have Copyright Over Rocket and Satellite Launch Broadcast: ISRO.

"It is suspected that the explosive material, most probably gelatine sticks, might have exploded due to overheating of some machinery lying around during the hill levelling work," an police official from Sangli said.

"One person was killed and three others sustained critical injuries," he said, adding that following the explosion, some heavy vehicles used for transportation also caught fire.

Also Read | SC-ST Reservation to Continue Till Discrimination Remains in Society, Says BJP Leader Sushil Kumar Modi.

The injured were rushed to a hospital, he added. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)