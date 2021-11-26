New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): One dead in a late-night fire incident at a house in Delhi's GB Road area on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, said the fire department.

The fire came under control after more than six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, added the fire department.

The fire broke out around 12:25 am, however, the cause of the fire is still unknown as per the fire department. (ANI)

