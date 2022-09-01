Shimla, Sep 1 (PTI) One more person died from COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday as 121 fresh cases pushed the state's infection count to 3,11,104, an official said.

So far, the infection has claimed 4,182 lives in the state.

A 90-year-old man died in Kullu district, he added.

Meanwhile, 194 more patients recovered from the infection, the official said.

The number of active cases stood at 824, he added. The number of recoveries has reached 3,06,078, the official said.

